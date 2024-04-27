Advertisement

WATCH: Bucs 2nd-round pick Chris Braswell speaks to the media

Luke Easterling
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers added some much-needed juice to their pass rusher Friday, spending the No. 57 overall pick in the second round of the 2024 NFL draft on Alabama edge defender Chris Braswell.

A well-rounded player who made the most of his chance to shine as a full-time starter last season, Braswell made a ton of splash plays for the Crimson Tide, and will bring that same big-play mentality to the Bucs.

Watch the video above to see what Braswell had to say to the media shortly after he was selected by Tampa Bay.

