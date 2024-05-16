Advertisement
WATCH: Buccaneers announce their 2024 schedule

jason kanno
Every year NFL teams up the ante with their season schedule announcements. The Buccaneers are no exception. Where some teams lean into humor and meme-worthiness, Tampa Bay opted to use the past to look into the future and compared art to football. Titled “Curated for The Krewe,” the clip features current and former players such as Mike Evans, Mike Alstott, Ronde Barber and is bookended with clips from the late Bucs Hall-of-Famer Lee Roy Selmon:

 

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire