Watch: Bubba Watson's driver head comes flying off during tee shot

Bubba Watson' tee shot on the par-4 second found the fairway. So, too, did his driver head.

Watson's pink driver head snapped at impact. Watson was able to not only control his swing and put his ball into the fairway, but also hit it 295 yards and made birdie on the hole, his 11th of the day.

Under the new Rules of Golf, Watson would be able to replace the club during the round as it was damaged during the natural course of play.

Under Rule 4.1:

A player is allowed to keep using and/or to repair any club damaged during the round, no matter what the damage and even if the player damaged it in anger.

A player is not allowed to replace a damaged club, except when it is damaged during the round by an outside influence or natural forces or by someone other than the player or his or her caddie.

Watson's caddie, Ted Scott, was seen trying to dig out whatever part of the shaft fell into the driver head, so that the head could be used again on a different shaft.

Bubba's caddie Ted Scott fulfilling the "other duties as assigned" part of the gig. pic.twitter.com/EUF2xud2dJ — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 25, 2021

Watson, a three-time winner of this event, reached 6 under par with his birdie at No. 2 to get within one of the lead.