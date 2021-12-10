Watch: Bubba Watson nails fan with tee shot on drivable par 4, ball nearly goes in for ace at QBE

This is about as good of a break you’ll ever see on a golf course.

On the drivable 13th at Tiburon Golf Club, with partner Lexi Thompson in trouble off the tee, Bubba Watson attempted to drive the green. He absolutely nutted one, and air-mailed everything. However, instead of ending up several yards past the putting surface, the ball hit a spectator and ricocheted toward the stick.

The result? A near ace on a par 4.

It’s only been down once before on the PGA Tour, after Andrew Magee’s tee shot found the bottom of the cup at the 2001 Phoenix Open after first hitting Tom Byrum’s putter.

The fan who was hit with the ball was donning a Buffalo Bills T-shirt. (Those guys just can’t stop getting pummeled.) He was later seen holding a bag of ice someone brought him. It wasn’t all bad, however, as he’s going home with a signed glove from Mr. Watson, who then drained the putt and pointed back at the fan, acknowledging the moment.