Watch: Bubba goes Full Bubba, takes absurd line into wrong fairway

When Bubba Watson's imagination and game are clicking on the same level, it's some of the most fun golf to watch on the PGA Tour.

The two-time Masters champion reminded golf fans of that during the final round at the Zozo Championship, when he took a preposterous line from the tee box on the par-5 sixth hole at Narashino Country Club, intentionally hitting it into an adjacent fairway by squeezing his drive between between a tee sign and a tree.

This is a WILD line. 😱 @BubbaWatson sees the course differently. pic.twitter.com/fUhNsqtrTI — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) October 27, 2019

Sure, the gamble only resulted in a par ... and sure, his 5-over 75 final round only resulted in a T-51 finish, but as he said in his Instagram caption, he got to have some fun.

