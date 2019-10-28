Watch: Bubba goes Full Bubba, takes absurd line into wrong fairway
When Bubba Watson's imagination and game are clicking on the same level, it's some of the most fun golf to watch on the PGA Tour.
The two-time Masters champion reminded golf fans of that during the final round at the Zozo Championship, when he took a preposterous line from the tee box on the par-5 sixth hole at Narashino Country Club, intentionally hitting it into an adjacent fairway by squeezing his drive between between a tee sign and a tree.
This is a WILD line. 😱 @BubbaWatson sees the course differently. pic.twitter.com/fUhNsqtrTI
Not the result I wanted at @zozochamp in Japan this week, but I did have some fun on #6! 😜 #ShortCut #URwelcome
Sure, the gamble only resulted in a par ... and sure, his 5-over 75 final round only resulted in a T-51 finish, but as he said in his Instagram caption, he got to have some fun.
And fun is what Bubba Golf is all about.