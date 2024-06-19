Watch: Bryson DeChambeau tears up after being called the ‘people’s champion’

After capturing his second U.S. Open in dramatic fashion on Sunday, Bryson DeChambeau certainly relished in the moment at Pinehurst No. 2, signing autographs, taking pictures and soaking in the post-round fun on the 18th hole.

And when he arrived with the trophy at this week’s LIV Golf event in Nashville, DeChambeau didn’t slow down, again allowing fans to touch the trophy and mingling with those on the ground at The Grove.

But when asked about being referred to as the “people’s champion” on Wednesday, DeChambeau had to collect himself and rub his eyes repeatedly.

“I’m humbled, very humbled by it,” he said. “When I was younger, I felt like I was called to do something in the game, and getting to this point in my life where I’ve had struggled, I’ve done some things I shouldn’t have done, said some things I shouldn’t have said and messing up and learning from those mistakes and learning patience, resilience, determination, continuing to grow in that capacity and then getting to a place where I finally get to showcase my true self and show others what this great game means to me, it’s given me so much. It’s time for me to give back.”

Here’s the video:

DeChambeau insisted that having a good team has made all the difference as he’s put together an incredible recent run.

“Through the adversity and struggle, having the right people around you, that’s the most important thing you can have,” he said. “Whenever somebody is struggling, whoever it is, it could be someone in here today, if you’re really struggling, you’ve just got to go say what’s on your mind. Don’t be afraid. To someone that you trust and you know is going to be there for you.

“There’s 700 million potential golfers, and I think right now there’s just over 100 million that are playing consistently, and we want to get that number closer to that 700 million. However we can do that, you’re going to see some really cool changes over the next couple years.”

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek