Watch: Bryson DeChambeau stays red-hot, makes back-to-back eagles on Saturday at BMW Championship

Bryson DeChambeau picked up where he left off on Saturday at the BMW Championship, carding back-to-back eagles on his fourth and fifth holes at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Maryland.

DeChambeau missed a 6-foot birdie putt at No. 18 and settled for 60 on Friday. That gave him a one-stroke lead at the midway point of the second leg of the FedEx Cup Playoffs. On Saturday, he made a birdie at the third hole and then stepped it up a notch at the par-5 fourth, cranking a 336-yard drive, blasting his second shot from 247 yards to 25 feet and pouring in the eagle putt.

He wasn’t done making double circles on his scorecard. At the par-4 fifth, he flexed his muscles, flying the bunkers fronting the green and driving the front portion of the putting surface at the 322-yard hole. His tee shot covered 307 yards, leaving a 53-foot putt for eagle. DeChambeau struck the right-to-left putt perfectly into the bottom of the cup. He tipped his cap and smiled as his lead grew to three.

Back-to-back EAGLES. 🤯@B_DeChambeau rolls it in from 53 feet after driving the green. pic.twitter.com/NNKwmu0xnt — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 28, 2021

World No. 1 Jon Rahm birdied three of his first five holes and lost ground, Rory McIlroy birdied four of his first six holes and lost ground as DeChambeau improved to 21 under overall. Ripley’s Believe it or Not stat: DeChambeau was 3 under for his first 17 holes, 18 under for his last 24. It also marked his fourth eagle so far at the BMW Championship, tying the most by any player this season. (Jordan Spieth was the last to do so last week at the Northern Trust.)

Four eagles now this week for Bryson DeChambeau, tying the most by any player in a single PGA Tour event this season. He's the 6th player to make 4 in a week. Last player to make 5 in a tournament: Dustin Johnson, 2020 Northern Trust — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) August 28, 2021

