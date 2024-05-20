Watch Bryson DeChambeau call out adult who swiped a golf ball he tossed to a kid at the PGA

Bryson DeChambeau was in the hunt for the PGA Championship title on Sunday, but he made time to call out an adult fan who snatched a golf ball that DeChambeau had tossed to a kid.

As the pro golfer made the turn for the back nine holes at Louisville's Valhalla Golf Club on May 19, he flipped a golf ball to a young boy in the crowd nearby, Golf Digest reported.

Video shot by a bystander appeared to show an adult man intercepting the ball in front of the boy and quickly walking away.

🚨🗣️🏃 Bryson DeChambeau tossed a boy his ball on his way to the 10th tee but it got intercepted by an older man… Bryson yelled at the man until he retuned it to the boy 🦸🏼‍♂️ #PGAChampionship



pic.twitter.com/40zg87fvzy — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) May 20, 2024

"Hey, hey, hey, hey!" DeChambeau yelled at the man.

"Give that ball back!" another person in the crowd yelled.

The man then jogged back to the group of fans and handed the ball to the boy, who smiled at the coveted souvenir.

"Man for the people!" a fan called out, apparently about DeChambeau.

"Taking time in the middle of a golf tournament to stick up for the kid. I am really impressed by @b_dechambeau" one fan posted on X.

"Class act. Bryson is the man!" another wrote.

DeChambeau, 30, was among the leaders in the PGA Championship when the incident occurred before he teed off on the 10th hole.

He ended up finishing in second place, just one shot behind winner Xander Schauffele, whose 21-under-par score was the lowest for any major tournament in PGA history.

The LIV Golf League player helped rectify the latest instance of a child having a souvenir ball taken away by an adult.

In 2022, the Washington Nationals made it right for a 10-year-old girl after a man stole a baseball that was thrown to her in the stands by Nationals outfielder Joey Meneses.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com