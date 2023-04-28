WATCH: Bryce Young shares heartfelt moment with Nick Saban, parents on draft night

Bryce Young was the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft and is now a member of the Carolina Panthers. While getting drafted is already an emotional moment for all these players, the NFL decided to try and elicit a few more tears from players, their families, and maybe even fans.

After the initial festivities of getting the call, meeting NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and getting to meet the fans, Young was sat down to watch a brief video.

In the video, his former head coach, Nick Saban, and his parents share their love and appreciation for Young.

Young will begin his NFL career with the Panthers and a very strong support system backing him.

Bryce Young is surprised with proud messages from three influential people in his life — his mom, dad and Nick Saban.#NFLDraft @_bryce_young @panthers pic.twitter.com/vA6zFngSu6 — NFL (@NFL) April 28, 2023

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Young as he begins his career with the Carolina Panthers.

