WATCH: Bryce Young responds to Bo Nix’s comment on SEC officials favoring the tide

Alabama this week will head over to the eastern part of the state to face off against Auburn in the Iron Bowl, which carries a fair amount of weight for the Crimson Tide, as the team cannot afford a second loss before facing Georgia in the 2021 SEC Championship game.

On his weekly appearance on “The Next Round”, Auburn quarterback Bo Nix suggested that the SEC officials favor the Tide.

Here is what Nix had to say regarding SEC officials.

Auburn QB Bo Nix threw some shade at SEC officiating in Alabama games on today's show. See the full interview here: https://t.co/W7pUFq8vxC Bo Nix's weekly appearance is presented by @CraneWorks1987. pic.twitter.com/9rlYdTFnVD — The Next Round (@NextRoundLive) November 22, 2021

Afterward, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young was asked about Nix’s comments. Here is what the Alabama star had to say.

Bryce Young responds to Bo Nix’s ref comments pic.twitter.com/bshm1N7XG7 — William Galloway (@Wm_Galloway) November 22, 2021

Young’s response is exactly what you would have expected coming from a Nick Saban player. Coach Saban urges his players to focus on the task at hand and not get caught up in external factors.

Alabama will travel to Auburn this Saturday to take on the Tigers!

