WATCH: Bryce Young releases Heisman season recap hype video

Bryce Young made Alabama Crimson Tide history in 2021 by being the first Tide quarterback to win the Heisman Trophy.

Young had a spectacular season as a first-year starter, racking up over 4,800 passing yards and 50 total touchdowns. If you wouldn’t have known better, you would have thought he was a seasoned SEC veteran.

Although the season did not end the way Young and the rest of the Alabama faithful would have hoped, it is hard to find much to complain about.

To put the finishing touches up on a spectacular sophomore season, Young released a hype video on his Twitter account.

