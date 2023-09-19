WATCH: Bryce Young puts Saints S Marcus Maye on skates

Not much has been cooking for the Carolina Panthers offense in their 2023 home opener, especially for quarterback Bryce Young. But the rookie broke free for one of the most exciting plays of the night.

Down 13-6 to the visiting New Orleans Saints with just under 10 minutes remaining in the game, the rookie passer used his legs to rip off a slippery 26-yard run. Young, in the process, put safety Marcus Maye on skates—perhaps reminiscent of something the last great Carolina quarterback used to do.

Bryce was outta there ✌️ pic.twitter.com/BKtm4EvHuI — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) September 19, 2023

Young’s third-and-11 conversion breathed further life into a critical possession for the Panthers. The touch, however, ended short of the desired outcome.

Carolina was able to trek into New Orleans territory, reaching the red zone at around the eight-minute mark. But the drive stalled, ending with a sack of Young—the fourth of the night.

Kicker Eddy Piñeiro then booted through his third field goal to make it a 13-9 game.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire