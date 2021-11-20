WATCH: Bryce Young outsmarts defense, scores first points of second half

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is having himself an amazing day against the Arkansas Razorbacks. That touchdown extended Alabama’s lead to 31-14.

He threw touchdown No. 4 on the day very early in the second half. This one was only an 11-yard score to Christian Leary, but it was how the play progressed that makes it amazing.

Young evaded pressure and avoided being sacked, and ultimate found Leary standing all alone at the line of scrimmage near the sideline.

Bryce Young getting creative. He tosses his 4th touchdown of the game pic.twitter.com/P11cc9fu1y — Kendell Hollowell (@KHollowell_) November 20, 2021

