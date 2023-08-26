WATCH: Bryce Young jukes Lions defenders on Friday’s opening drive

Bryce Young doesn’t run often. But when he does, he does it well.

The most interesting quarterback in Charlotte showed off a bit of his elusiveness on Friday. Young, during the opening drive of the Carolina Panthers’ preseason finale against the Detroit Lions, made quite the escape—leaving linebacker James Houston behind on this 3-yard gain:

And if that sample size was too small for you, he’d do it again—on the very next play:

Bryce Young evades the pass rush like it's nothing pic.twitter.com/9YwbKmcrSd — =͟͟͞Blande (@JustBlande) August 26, 2023

Along with those eight rushing yards, Young ended the touch having completed four of his eight passing attempts for 32 yards. The possession, which took up 52 yards of gridiron on 14 plays, lasted for six minutes and 47 seconds.

While it wasn’t ended with the first touchdown of the summer for Young’s offense, the drive was punctuated with some points. Kicker Eddy Piñeiro, who missed the first two exhibition outings with a “little groin strain,” booted through a 41-yard field goal to give the Panthers a 3-0 lead at the 8:13 mark of the first quarter.

