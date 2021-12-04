WATCH: Bryce Young finds Jameson Williams to increase their lead to 31-17 over Georgia

Alabama went into the half of the SEC Championship Game leading the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs 24-17.

With Alabama getting the ball to begin the third quarter, they knew they had the ability and confidence to get into the endzone to extend their lead to two touchdowns.

On a second and five at their own 45 yard line, Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young found WR Jameson Williams on a post route on his right side. He delivered a beautifully placed back-shoulder throw to Williams that would be caught and ran in for a touchdown.

Alabama has taken a 31-17 lead over the best defense in the country.

