WATCH: Bryce Young explains his tranquility, why he respects winning

Tranquil is just one of the many words you could use to describe Alabama Heisman-winning quarterback Bryce Young. In his first season as the starter for the Tide, the moment never looked too big or too bright for the superb sophomore.

His calming presence helped guide Alabama back to another playoff appearance when most thought the 2021 season would be a rebuilding year for Nick Saban and Tide.

Young had the opportunity to sit down with Gene Wojciechowski of ESPN’s College GameDay to reflect on the 2021 season and how he learned to respect winning and the secret behind his ability to remain still during a flood of chaos.

Heisman winner Bryce Young is known for being calm and collected, but that wasn't always the case. Young looks back on Alabama's defining moment and how they learned to respect winning again. pic.twitter.com/lAgNNte0R3 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) December 31, 2021

