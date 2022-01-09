WATCH: Bryce Young explains how Nick Saban recruited him, what sets Alabama apart

Alabama sophomore quarterback Bryce Young is in his first year as a starter, but no one would be able to tell that based on his accolades. He’s managed to earn a Heisman Trophy, win an SEC Championship, win the Cotton Bowl Classic and will now compete for a national championship against Georgia.

During media availability, Young discussed Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban. What makes him different from other coaches, how he recruits and how he is able to set Alabama apart from the rest of the top programs in the nation.

Young clearly has a lot of respect for his head coach and admires what he’s been able to do throughout his years of coaching.

"For him to have all the success he's had and still be able to adapt and change how he approaches everything…we see that, we recognize that, and that means a lot for us." – Bryce Young on his respect for Nick Saban. #RollTide #NationalChampionship #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/hOwVEs3QQX — The Next Round (@NextRoundLive) January 9, 2022

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow AJ Spurr on Twitter @SpurrFM.