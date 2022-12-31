WATCH: Bryce Young connects with Jermaine Burton on the deep ball as Tide takes the lead

After Kansas State took an early 10-0 lead over Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide, Bryce Young and the Alabama offense quickly responded to take a 14-10 lead.

Shortly after Bryce Young found freshman Isaiah Bond for a touchdown, the Alabama defense quickly forced a three-and-out and gave the ball back to Young and the offense.

Then, Young found a streaking Jermaine Burton for a 47-yard completion.

Young and Burton were lacking in chemistry to start the contest but quickly found their rhythm which would eventually lead to a one-yard touchdown pass from Young to tight end Cameron Latu.

Here are the two plays that helped Alabama grab the 14-10 lead.

