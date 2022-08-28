Watch: Bryce Perkins dazzles on scramble for TD vs. Bengals

Bryce Perkins may not be a starting-caliber quarterback at this point in his career, but the former Virginia standout is absolutely electric when he tucks the ball and runs.

Against the Bengals on Saturday night, Perkins showed off his athleticism once again when the Rams were knocking on the door of the end zone. On second-and-goal, Perkins scrambled for a touchdown, breaking two tackles and using his speed to get to the pylon for six.

It was a great effort by Perkins to get into the end zone after getting hit around the 2-yard line, staying on his feet and crossing the plane to pull the Rams within three points.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire