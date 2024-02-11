Watch: Bryant Young welcomes Patrick Willis to Hall of Fame

One of the coolest parts about the Pro Football Hall of Fame is how new inductees are informed of their honor. There are a few methods in which to do so, but the one that has grabbed most people’s attention in recent years is the knock on the door behind which the new Hall of Famer is. It used to be the door of a hotel room, but it now is the door of the new inductee’s home.

Former Notre Dame defensive tackle Bryant Young, a 2022 Hall of Fame inductee, recently was given the privilege of knocking on the door of Patrick Willis, a rookie during Young’s final season with the San Francisco 49ers. Here’s the big moment, and you might want to grab some tissues before you watch:

Finding out he had become a Hall of Famer brought Patrick Willis to tears. Hall of Fame Knocks: Welcome to Canton airs at 9:00 PM (EST) on NFL Network.@visualedgeit | #PFHOF24 pic.twitter.com/9TwNAyHwTq — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) February 11, 2024

Those are the tears of a man whose years of hard work and sacrifice have paid off. Sure, a Super Bowl win is nice, but only 378 individuals are permanent residents of Canton, Ohio. When you earn that honor, nothing feels better other than getting married and becoming a parent.

Congratulations to Patrick and all the other members of the Class of 2024.

