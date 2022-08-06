Watch: Bryant Young gives Pro Football Hall of Fame induction speech

It took long enough, but former Notre Dame defensive tackle Bryant Young finally is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. As soon as his bust was unveiled in Canton, the longtime San Francisco 49er was ready to give the speech he undoubtedly has been preparing in his mind for years.

Notre Dame is allowed to share the spotlight as where he met his wife as well as teammate aaron taylor, with whom he became best friends. He also gives Lou Holtz a shout-out.

Here’s the speech in full:

Young’s story about his son in particular really makes you think about the important things in life. You can tell he misses him greatly every day, and no family should have to go through what they did. At the same time, he clearly became a better person for it, and his faith never has been stronger.

Congratulations, Bryant. Enjoy everything that is to come.

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Geoffrey on Twitter: @gfclark89

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire