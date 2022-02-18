Watch: Bryant Young finds out he’s elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Former Notre Dame and San Francisco 49ers great Bryant Young found out last week that he had been elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2022.

Young played his entire professional career with the 49ers where he won a Super Bowl and was one of the best defensive lineman in the NFL for over a decade.

Young got the news of being elected to the Hall of Fame when his Hall of Fame teammate Charles Haley knocked on his door and delivered the news. See the video of Young finding out about his election what Haley did on his way out of the Young residence as well!

Next stop ➡️ the @ProFootballHOF.@NDFootball alum @Bgr8t got the surprise of a lifetime when he found out he was headed to the Hall.#IrishInTheNFL #GoIrishpic.twitter.com/aBnai1lxSs — The Fighting Irish (@FightingIrish) February 18, 2022

