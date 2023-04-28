WATCH: Bryan Bresee and his family get the call that the Saints are picking him

Now this is really cool. Bryan Bresee was sitting at home with his family when the New Orleans Saints called to inform him that he was their pick at No. 29 overall in the 2023 NFL draft — meaning the former Clemson Tigers standout was finally turning pro.

It’s an emotional scene. Surrounded by his parents, Bresee shared a big embrace and needed some time to collect himself. He’s had to overcome a number of hurdles and challenges to get here, including a season-ending ACL tear in 2021, hospitalization with a kidney infection last year, and the tragic loss of his younger sister — Bresee and his family were wearing wearing “Ella Strong” shirts commemorating her life for what’s become a very special occasion for them.

Good luck, Bresee. He’s got big shoes to fill in New Orleans after the Saints lost four defensive linemen (Marcus Davenport, David Onyemata, Shy Tuttle, and Kentavius Street) in free agency this spring. But for now, this is a moment bigger than football.

More 2023 NFL draft!

Grading each NFC South team's picks in the first round of 2023 draft 2023 NFL draft grades: Saints pick DL Bryan Bresee at No. 29 overall Every first-round pick the Saints are scheduled to play against in 2023

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire