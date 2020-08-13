Watch Brusdar Graterol blow away Manny Machado while becoming an L.A. folk hero

They call him the Bazooka. And he's taking Los Angeles by storm.

As if trading Mookie Betts didn't open the Red Sox to enough buyer's remorse, the emergence of flame-throwing Brusdar Graterol in Los Angeles means they could also end up suffering from decliner's remorse.

On Wednesday night, Graterol continued to amaze Dodgers fans with a three-pitch strikeout of Padres All-Star Manny Machado that wasn't remotely fair.

Machado took fastballs of 99 and 100 mph before flailing at a 91-mph slider that had his catcher practically diving into the left-handed batter's box. Watch for yourself:

Brusdar Graterol brought the 🔥 to strike out Manny Machado. pic.twitter.com/rf34LIupAE





Graterol, of course, is the reliever the Red Sox had originally accepted from the Twins to complete the Betts deal before balking at his medicals. Los Angeles took Graterol instead and sent prospects Jeter Downs and Connor Wong to Boston.

Graterol is 0-2 with a 4.70 ERA and seven strikeouts in 7.2 innings as part of a dominating Dodgers bullpen. He was nicknamed the Buffalo during his minor league days, a nod to his 6-1, 265-pound frame, but Dodgers fans have taken to calling him the Bazooka for his 100-mph sinkers.

The 21-year-old could've been pitching in Boston this year, but the Red Sox went another route. The coming years will tell us if they made the right choice.

