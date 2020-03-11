Watch Bruins' Zdeno Chara hilariously lift Sean Couturier's stick sky high during PK

The Philadelphia Flyers entered Tuesday night's game versus the Boston Bruins with a power play converting at an impressive 28.6 percent rate during their nine-game win streak, and B's defenseman Zdeno Chara found a unique way to help slow down that momentum.

The Bruins captain was on a second-period penalty kill when he lifted the stick of Flyers forward Sean Couturier high into the air. Chara flung the stick up with such force that it actually went outside the view of the television broadcast. The move essentially resulted in 4-on-4 action for a few seconds while Couturier retrieved his stick.

Check out the hilarious play from Chara in the video below:

The Bruins ultimately killed this penalty and went 3-for-3 on the PK in the game. Boston went on to end Philly's win streak with a 2-0 win at Wells Fargo Center on the strength of goals by Matt Grzelcyk and Patrice Bergeron.

Chara did something similar in Saturday night's loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. After a brief altercation with Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev in the second period, Chara lifted the Russian blueliner's stick sky high (click here for a replay).

Chara was not penalized on the Couturier and Sergachev plays. It'll be interesting to see if future instances where Chara lifts an opponent's stick in this manner result in a penalty. Interference or slashing would be two options for the referees.

