Watch Bruins' Trent Frederic pummel Brandon Tanev in NHL debut originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Welcome to Boston, Trent Frederic.

The 20-year-old Bruins prospect, who was recalled from Providence on Monday, made his NHL debut vs the Jets on Tuesday and it was quite the first impression.

During the second period, Frederic dominated Winnipeg's Brandon Tanev in his first NHL fight. Watch below, and be sure to watch until the end for the proud reaction of Frederic's parents:

Trent Frederic delivers some pure punishment in his first NHL game pic.twitter.com/A2kRdNjJmQ — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) January 30, 2019

Frederic's bout predictably fired up Bruins nation:

Trent Frederic. Don't mess with him. — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 30, 2019

TRENT FREDERIC JUST MURDERED BRANDON TANEV! WHAT A DEBUT! — Matt Castle (@Matt_Castle22) January 30, 2019

His parents are thrilled!!! Wow Frederic clobbered him! #NHLBruins — Laurie 🇨🇦🐻🐝🐘❄️ (@LaureeBeee) January 30, 2019

WELCOME HOME TRENT FREDERIC YOU CAN SLEEP IN MY BED ILL TAKE THE COUCH — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) January 30, 2019

TRENT FREDERIC GREATEST BRUIN EVER 🐐 — ETD51 (@ETD51) January 30, 2019

Fans seem to have taken a liking to young Frederic — steve conroy (@conroyherald) January 30, 2019

Trent Frederic everyone. Don't mess with one of his childhood idols. — Joe McDonald (@JoeyMacHockey) January 30, 2019

Frederic, yesterday, on fighting: "I'll do it if the opportunity proposes itself. It's not what I'm trying to be, just a drop-the-gloves guy, but I'm willing to do it. It's fun too. It's a good time. It's going away from the game but if it needs to happen I'm willing to do it." — Amalie Benjamin (@AmalieBenjamin) January 30, 2019

First Miller time and then Frederic is welcomed to the NHL with a nice fight, and man the kid can fight!

Wooo #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/R7qRmAqavo

— Romanov63 (@63_Romanov) January 30, 2019

Pretty sure the Bruins pro shop is soon going to be sold out of whatever No. 82 Frederic jerseys it has. — Amalie Benjamin (@AmalieBenjamin) January 30, 2019

