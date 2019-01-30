Watch Bruins' Trent Frederic pummel Brandon Tanev in NHL debut

Justin Leger
NBC Sports Boston
Trent Frederic made quite the first impression in Boston on Tuesday night when he fought the Jets' Brandon Tanev.

Watch Bruins' Trent Frederic pummel Brandon Tanev in NHL debut

Trent Frederic made quite the first impression in Boston on Tuesday night when he fought the Jets' Brandon Tanev.

Watch Bruins' Trent Frederic pummel Brandon Tanev in NHL debut originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Welcome to Boston, Trent Frederic.

The 20-year-old Bruins prospect, who was recalled from Providence on Monday, made his NHL debut vs the Jets on Tuesday and it was quite the first impression.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

During the second period, Frederic dominated Winnipeg's Brandon Tanev in his first NHL fight. Watch below, and be sure to watch until the end for the proud reaction of Frederic's parents:

Frederic's bout predictably fired up Bruins nation:

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

What to Read Next