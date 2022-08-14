WATCH: Bruins prospect Fabian Lysell score insane goal at World Juniors originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Boston Bruins fans are really excited about Fabian Lysell's future, and he's only intensified those feelings with his performance at the 2022 World Junior Championships for Sweden.

Lysell has helped lead Sweden to a 2-0-0 record at the tournament so far, including wins over Switzerland and Austria.

The Bruins prospect played a role in Sweden's 6-0 victory over Austria with an absolutely incredible goal. Lysell beat the Austrian goalie top shelf from the tightest of angles to increase Sweden's lead.

Check out the crazy goal in the video below:

Impressive.

Lysell was the Bruins' first-round pick (21st overall) in 2021. He has excellent offensive talent and speed -- two elements Boston has been lacking in recent years, particularly in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The 19-year-old right winger will get a chance to make the NHL roster in training camp and the preseason.

"We're not going to hold the best players off our team. ... Ultimately, we want to play the best players," Bruins general manager Don Sweeney told reporters earlier this week.

"So if Fabian comes in and stands out to the point we feel he's ready, that's fine. But we don't need to rush things with any of our young players. We'll put them in an opportunity and allow them to see if they can succeed."

Whether it's this season or next season, it's only a matter of time before Lysell brings his impressive goal-scoring and playmaking abilities to the Bruins. He is without a doubt the most offensively gifted player in the B's prospect pool.

Bruins fans can watch Lysell again when Sweden plays the United States at the World Juniors on Sunday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET on NHL Network.