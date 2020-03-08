Watch Bruins, Lightning engage in line brawl amid crazy end to second period

BOSTON -- In a preview of the intensity we'll soon see in the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs, tempers flared between the Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning in the second period of Saturday night's game with a mini line brawl followed by a full one just minutes later.

And just before the second brawl erupted, the Bruins scored their second goal of the game but it was not ruled as such in real time. An official review after play had halted confirmed the puck crossed the line, helping the B's trim the deficit to 3-2.

The second brawl started when Lightning forward Pat Maroon hit Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara with his stick as the Boston captain skated toward the bench. Chara reacted to Maroon but was hit from behind by Lightning forward Anthony Cirelli in a dirty move seconds later. Cirelli's action's kicked off at least four separate altercations and a full line brawl.

Check out the incredible action in the video below:

Not shown in the video above was Chara launching Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev's stick high in the air. These two had an exchange earlier in that shift after Chara took exception to a hit from the Russian blueliner. Click here for a video of the hilarious stick lift.

Here's a recap of the penalties from the second incident, courtesy of NHL.com's box score:

The first incident a few minutes earlier happened when Bruins forward Brad Marchand got hit by as many as four (?) different Lightning players, ensuing in multiple players from both sides going at it. Marchand was quickly removed from the action, but he was sent to the penalty box along with Cirelli for roughing.

Things are getting chippy in Boston 😳 pic.twitter.com/B0l2xHqhNl — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 8, 2020

The Bruins and Lightning are the two-best teams in the Eastern Conference, and after the intense action seen in the second period Saturday, hockey fans will be wishing for a seven-game playoff series between these rivals in the spring.

