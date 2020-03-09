Watch Bruins first-round pick John Beecher score awesome goal for Michigan

University of Maine goaltender Jeremy Swayman isn't the only Boston Bruins prospect who shined over the weekend.

University of Michigan center John Beecher scored a fantastic goal to help the Wolverines beat in-state rival Michigan State with a 3-0 win.

Beecher gathered possession of the puck in his own end and skated the length of the ice into the attacking zone. After evading a few opponents and driving hard to the net, Beecher wasn't able to get a shot off in front of goal, but he was able to circle back around for another scoring chance. He capitalized on the opportunity to score his ninth goal of the season.

Check out Beecher's impressive individual effort in the video below:

🎥CLIP: Beecher's unassisted goal late in the second 👀🙌 pic.twitter.com/40kl32tI4H — Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) March 8, 2020

Michigan's victory sets up a showdown with the rival Ohio State Buckeyes in the semifinal round of the Big Ten Tournament.

The Bruins selected Beecher in the first round (30th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft. He's tallied 16 points (nine goals, seven assists) in 31 games for Michigan this season.

The B's have good depth at center in the NHL, but it's encouraging to know quality reinforcements will be available at some point with Beecher and Providence Bruins star Jack Studnicka showing plenty of promise during the 2019-20 campaign.

