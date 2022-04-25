Watch Bruins' Erika Haula score strange penalty shot goal vs. Canadiens

Erik Haula's strange penalty shot goal might make Marchand jealous originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Erik Haula rode quite the 10-second rollercoaster Sunday night in Montreal.

The Bruins center earned a rare penalty shot late in the first period with Boston leading the Canadiens by a goal. But as Haula mounted his attack from center ice, he skated right past the puck.

Rather than give up on the play, however, Haula skated back to retrieve the puck, then calmly fired a wrist shot past Montreal goaltender Sam Montembeault for one of the strangest penalty-shot goals you'll see.

Haul's well that ends well. pic.twitter.com/DMkAfNJcSe — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 25, 2022

NHL penalty shot/shootout rules stipulate that the puck must be kept in forward motion after being initially touched. But because Haula didn't touch the puck on his skate-by, he was able to go back and retrieve it legally.

Haula's teammate, Brad Marchand, is well aware of this rule. The Bruins star famously whiffed on a shootout attempt against the Philadelphia Flyers in January 2020; unlike Haula, Marchand touched the puck, so his attempt was ruled unsuccessful.

Marchand probably wishes he pulled a Haula that night in Philadelphia and apparently wouldn't have been too mad if Haula made the same mistake he did Sunday night.

"[Marchy] was hoping I touched it because he had done it before and wasn't going to be alone," Haula said after the game. "... Thankfully I didn't and ended up scoring. There was a lot of laughs."

Haula added a second goal in the second period en route to Boston's 5-3 win at Bell Centre, so there was plenty to celebrate after the victory. Haula admitted he was sweating it out in the moment, though.

"Honestly, I was so flustered, I didn’t know what was going on," Haula added. “It was so loud, I didn’t know if the refs blew it [dead] or not. I just grabbed the puck and thought, 'All right, I guess I’ll take it down.' Thank God I scored."