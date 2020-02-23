WATCH: Bruins' David Pastrnak scores filthy breakaway goal vs. Canucks

David Pastrnak just continues to amaze.

In the first period of Saturday night's game vs. the Vancouver Canucks, Pastrnak got the Boston Bruins on the board with an absolute beauty of a goal.

Matt Grzelcyk fed Pastrnak a perfect stretch pass, and the league's leading goal scorer did the rest.

Watch below:

David Pastrnak buries his 44th goal of the season on a breakaway.



1-1 game. pic.twitter.com/1LoC1znqhg



— Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) February 23, 2020

That marked Pastrnak's 44th goal of the season, giving him the NHL lead over Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews (43).

