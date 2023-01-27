Watch Bruins' Connor Clifton take down Corey Perry in spirited NHL fight

WATCH: Connor Clifton takes down Corey Perry in spirited fight originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Boston Bruins defenseman Connor Clifton doesn't have the most imposing stature, but he is one tough customer on the ice, and Tampa Bay Lightning forward Corey Perry found out firsthand Thursday night.

Clifton and Perry engaged in a short but entertaining fight during the first period at Amalie Arena. The B's defenseman got the better of Perry despite giving up about four inches and 30 pounds. Clifton had every right to be upset at Perry because earlier in the shift the Lightning winger threw a high and late hit on Perry. It looked like an elbow.

They also had plenty to say to each other while in the penalty box.

Check out the entire exchange in the video below:

The Bruins are up to 17 fights on the season, tying them with the Minnesota Wild for the fifth-most in the league.

Boston came into Thursday with the league's best record at 38-5-4 (80 points) -- 19 points ahead of the third-place Lightning in the Atlantic Division.