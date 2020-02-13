Watch Bruins' Brad Marchand set up David Pastrnak goal with unreal move

BOSTON -- Brad Marchand showed off his elite two-way skill to set up the Boston Bruins' first goal of Wednesday night's rivalry game against the Montreal Canadiens at TD Garden.

Marchand stole possession of the puck at center ice and sped into the Canadiens' zone. He moved past multiple Canadiens defenders with a slick deke, then was able to deliver a great pass to linemate David Pastrnak, who found the open net for his 39th goal of the season.

Check out the impressive effort from Marchand in the video below:

Marchand's assist gives him a team-leading 47 for the season. The veteran forward entered Wednesday night with 69 points (23 goals, 46 assists) in 57 games, giving him an excellent chance to finish as a point-per-game (or better) scorer for the fourth consecutive season.

A victory for the Bruins on Wednesday night would give them three wins in their four-game season series versus the Canadiens.

