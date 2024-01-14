WATCH: Bruce Pearl puts Carter Sobera on scholarship

It was an exciting day for Auburn basketball, not only did they beat LSU for their ninth straight win, but afterward Bruce Pearl put junior guard Carter Sobera on scholarship.

“Carter has been a huge part of our success over the last four years,” Pearl said. “He’s a leader on our scout team that could compete on most nights in (NCAA) Division I. A role model on-and-off the court, the business world should be lining up trying to hire this future star in life.”

The Birmingham native has appeared in 15 games during his four seasons on the Plains. A two-time SEC Academic Honor Roll member, he is set to graduate in May with a bachelor’s degree from the Harbert College of Business.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire