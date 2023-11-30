Watch Bruce Pearl crash press conference, ask Auburn basketball players a question

AUBURN — The Auburn basketball beat added a new member Wednesday evening, though he probably won't be making a career change anytime soon.

While Johni Broome and Chad Baker-Mazara were discussing their 74-57 win over Virginia Tech, Pearl walked into the interview room and posted himself next to the assembled reporters. Pearl requested to ask a question, and put his players on the spot by grilling them about their abilities to close games in a strong manner.

"Bruce Pearl, Auburn University," Pearl jokingly said to introduce himself. "Guys, why is that when you guys seem to have the game in hand, your coach is over there going bat (expletive) crazy trying to get you to play hard for every possession? Do you think he’s lost his mind, or do you think there’s something to that?"

Broome responded: "I think it’s a little bit of both. But he loves us, he wants us to play hard. Even when we’re playing hard, to always play harder. That’s why he’s one of the best coaches in the country."

Baker-Mazara added: "He wants us basically to play until the clock hits zero."

The Tigers, despite experiencing some shooting woes, beat the Hokies by 17 points in Neville Arena. Broome dropped his 13th double-double on the Plains, and Baker-Mazara did a little bit of everything with 15 points, four rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block.

It's Auburn's fifth straight victory after the Tigers opened the season with a crushing loss against Baylor on Nov. 7. Pearl's team won't play again until Sunday, when Auburn goes on the road to take on Appalachian State.

