How to Watch Browns vs. Bengals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

The Bengals are set to host the Browns in a matchup between AFC North foes on Sunday, Nov. 25. Kickoff from Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

The Bengals (5–5, 3rd in AFC North) enters the matchup on a two-game losing streak. Cincinnati most recently was defeated by the in-division rival Ravens who won 24–21. Quarterback Andy Dalton threw for 211 yards and two touchdowns in the defeat. The Bengals have lost each of the past two contests they've played without star wideout A.J. Green, who's been hampered by a foot injury.

The Browns (3–6–1, 4th in AFC North) enter the matchup coming off a bye week. Prior to that, Cleveland picked up a 28–16 win over the Falcons. Sunday's contest will provide the Browns their first chance to face former head coach Hue Jackson, who was fired earlier in the season. Jackson joined the Bengals' coaching staff last week as a special assistant to head coach Marvin Lewis.

How to watch Sunday's game

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

