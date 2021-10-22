Watch Browns Thursday Night Football highlights here

The Cleveland Browns face off with the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football in a game that is vital for both teams. Sitting at 3 – 3, Cleveland and Denver need a victory to keep themselves square in the playoff race in the AFC.

The Browns must do so without quite a few starters including Jack Conklin who was ruled inactive just before the game to go along with Baker Mayfield and Nick Chubb. Kareem Hunt and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah were added to the injured reserve list earlier in the week.

While it may not be a “must-win” game for Cleveland it may be a “need to win” game for Cleveland. While excuses can be made given all the injury upheaval to the roster, a home game against a team on a three game losing streak is not a game a Super Bowl competitor can afford to lose.

With injuries and possible weather concerns, highlights could be at a minimum but we want to keep you up to date with all of the Browns ones right here:

Opening Drive Touchdown!

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Browns get rolling after taking the ball on the opening kickoff.

Jarvis Landry got the first play and reception. Austin Hooper followed with a perfectly set up tight end screen for 34 yards and then D’Ernest Johnson took over for the final 34 yards of the drive:

Punching it in for a score and a Browns 7 – 0 lead:

