WATCH: Browns strike first vs. Dolphins on Harrison Bryant touchdown

The Cleveland Browns have struck first against the Miami Dolphins. Quarterback Jacoby Brissett went 3-for-3 on the drive, including a game-opening bomb to wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones. The Browns capped the drive off with a touchdown pass to Harrison Bryant inside their own five-yard line.

The Cleveland offense could not have asked for a better start to this game, striking first out of their bye week. As the defense comes on the field to take on the potent Miami offense, this game has the makings of a shootout. Can the Browns keep pace and pull out their second win in a row?

The Browns take a 7-0 lead over the Dolphins on a Harrison Bryant receiving TD 🏈 Bryant +2200 to score the first TD ✅pic.twitter.com/pBVkBjdeEW — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) November 13, 2022

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire