Watch: Browns score defensive TD on first play of game with Steelers

The Cleveland Browns waited 18 years to get back to the playoffs. It took all of 14 seconds to score a touchdown.

Maurkice Pouncey air-mailed the first snap of the game far over Ben Roethlisberger’s head. After a bit of a scramble, Karl Joseph of the Browns recovered and Cleveland had a 7-0 lead after the PAT.

The lead doubled after a Ben Roethlisberger interception when Baker Mayfield and Jarvis Landry connected on a 40-yard scoring play.

It wasn’t as fast as the safety the Seattle Seahawks put up on the Denver Broncos in a Super Bowl XLVIII.

On Denver’s first play after receiving the opening kickoff, center Manny Ramirez snapped the ball while quarterback Peyton Manning was shifting forward (from shotgun formation) in the process of calling an audible, resulting in the ball going past Manning into the end zone.

Running back Knowshon Moreno recovered the ball to prevent a Seahawks touchdown, but he was downed for a safety to give the Seahawks a 2–0 lead. Seattle’s score just 12 seconds into the game.