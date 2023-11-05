WATCH: Browns score crazy lucky TD on deflected pass

The Cleveland scored the first touchdown of the game, capitalizing on a Clayton Tune interception. It gave them a 10-0 lead, but it came on a crazy play.

The Browns moved methodically into the red zone and rookie defensive lineman Dante Stills made a nice play.

On second down from the Arizona 11-yard line, Still jumped up and deflected Deshaun Watson’s pass. However, the deflected ball didn’t fall to the ground or into the arms of one of the Cardinals’ defenders.

It floated all the way to the end zone into the arms of Amari Cooper. It goes in the books as an 11-yard touchdown pass but it was one of the flukiest plays you will ever see.

Check it out.

