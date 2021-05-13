Watch: Browns schedule release reaction show

The Cleveland Browns released their 2021 regular season schedule on Wednesday evening. Coming off an 11-win regular season in 2020, Browns fans were greatly anticipating the 2021 schedule release. It was leaked early in the day via CBSSports.com, that the Browns won’t have to wait long for a big game as they will travel to Kansas City for an AFC Divisional Round rematch with the Chiefs in Week One (4:25 PM EST).

There is much to discuss when analyzing the 17 game 2021 Browns schedule. Late Wednesday night, I caught up with Managing Editor of The Browns Wire, Jared Mueller and Jeff Risdon of The Lions Wire and The Browns Wire, to break down the key points of the schedule. Can the Browns get off to a fast start? Where are the soft spots and difficult stretches in the schedule? Plus, a look at the bizarre three-week Ravens portion of the schedule and of course our predictions. Enjoy!

    Here is the 2021 NFL schedule for the Cleveland Browns. Week 1: @ Kansas City Chiefs Week 2: vs. Houston Texans Week 3: vs. Chicago Bears Week 4: @ Minnesota Vikings. Week 5: @ Los Angeles Chargers Week 6: vs. Arizona Cardinals Week 7: vs. Denver Broncos Week 8: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers. Week 9: @ Cincinnati Bengals Week 10: @ New England Patriots Week 11: vs. Detroit Lions Week 12: @ Baltimore Ravens Week 13: Bye. Week 14: vs. Baltimore Ravens Week 15: vs. Las Vegas Raiders Week 16: @ Green Bay Packers Week 17: @ Pittsburgh Steelers Week 18: vs. Cincinnati Bengals

