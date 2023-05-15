WATCH: Browns safety Rodney McLeod reacts to Za’Darius Smith trade

New Browns safety Rodney McLeod appeared as a guest analyst on NFL Network’s show NFL Total Access all last week. So on Friday during his appearance, the news broke that the Cleveland Browns had acquired three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Za’Darius Smith. You could instantly see on McLeod’s face that he was excited as he smiled ear to ear.

He talked about the overall effect this will have on the defense adding an experienced veteran of Smith’s caliber to what is already in place—pairing a pressure machine like that opposite Myles Garrett to give opposing quarterbacks nightmares. You can click here to see McLeod’s reaction and his initial thoughts.

.@zadariussmith is headed to the @Browns His new teammate @Rodney_McLeod4 and @BaldyNFL breakdown what his impact with be 👇 pic.twitter.com/ABreBy88s1 — NFL Total Access (@NFLTotalAccess) May 12, 2023

More Media!

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire