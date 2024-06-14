WATCH: Browns rookie DT Mike Hall Jr. puts his freak athleticism on full display

While Cleveland Browns second round pick Michael Hall Jr. has yet to sign his contract, that did not stop him from getting his work in during mandatory minicamp. And in individual sessions, Hall Jr. caught the eye of many by putting his freak athleticism on full display during an agility drill.

Watch Hall blaze through the drill, showing off his explosiveness and flexibility, with his veteran teammates looking on:

#Browns Mike Hall going through tackling drills pic.twitter.com/E0EoAn0fV0 — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) June 12, 2024

Hall has been well known for his athleticism, running a burning 4.789 40-yard dash at his pro day at 299 pounds (with 10-yard and 20-yard splits in the 92nd and 95th percentile respectively). He also leaped to a 33-inch vertical (93rd percentile) and a 9-foot-5 broad jump at his pro day as well.

No, it is not normal for a big man to move like this. Hall Jr. is a freak who is going to force himself onto the field on passing downs very early in his career.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire