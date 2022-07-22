Watch: Browns RB Nick Chubb squats over 600 pounds

Browns fans are often treated to the freakish athletic exploits of defensive end Myles Garrett. But “Flash” has some serious competition in the physical freak department from one of his teammates.

Running back Nick Chubb put on an astonishing display on the squat rack at his offseason training facility. Chubb executed two clean reps of squatting 610 pounds on a tsunami (flexible) barbell.

Kids, don’t try this at home…