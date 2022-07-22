Watch: Browns RB Nick Chubb squats over 600 pounds

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jeff Risdon
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Cleveland Browns
    Cleveland Browns
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Nick Chubb
    Nick Chubb
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Myles Garrett
    Myles Garrett
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Browns fans are often treated to the freakish athletic exploits of defensive end Myles Garrett. But “Flash” has some serious competition in the physical freak department from one of his teammates.

Running back Nick Chubb put on an astonishing display on the squat rack at his offseason training facility. Chubb executed two clean reps of squatting 610 pounds on a tsunami (flexible) barbell.

Kids, don’t try this at home…

Recommended Stories