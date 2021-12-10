Watch: How the Browns can get in the playoffs with Nate Ulrich
Our Brad Ward caught up with Nate Ulrich of The Akron Beacon Journal to ask him some pressing questions about the Cleveland Browns:
How did they come out of the bye week?
The next Ravens game
The future of Baker Mayfield
and more…
Plus we take a look at what the Browns need to have happen to give them their best shot to get in the NFL playoffs. Enjoy.