Watch: Browns OBJ shows off one hand catch in pregame

As the Cleveland Browns were getting set to face off with the Atlanta Falcons for their final preseason game, the biggest goal is health. With two weeks prior to the start of the regular season against the Kansas City Chiefs, a few of the Browns starters will be on the field.

Kevin Stefanski announced that Baker Mayfield will start the game which means the team’s offensive line could also see time protecting their franchise quarterback. The Cleveland defense has a lot of new pieces with a few likely to see their first snaps Sunday night as well.

As the game was getting ready to start, it was believed that Odell Beckham Jr. would not make his return to the field against the Falcons. Instead, Browns fans are left with this great one-handed catch highlight from pregame warmups:

It is too bad that there isn’t a sports science type breakdown of this. The pass is coming down while Beckham is running in the same direction and he is still able to snag it with one hand. From a physics perspective, this seems even more difficult than the famous one-handed catch from his New York Giants days.