Watch: Browns legends deliver inspiration to the team for the 1st playoff game since 2002

It’s been a long time since the Cleveland Browns played in a postseason game. Too long. That ends tonight when the Browns visit Pittsburgh to face the Steelers.

The 18-year drought between playoff berths created a lot of pent-up energy and excitement amongst Browns fans. Several former Browns players feel it too, and they let the team know how important it is to them in a series of video messages for the players and the fans.

First up is Bernie Kosar, one of the most popular Browns of all-time. The quarterback in Cleveland during several playoff thrill-rides in the 1980s, Kosar is ready to roll,

The @Browns Asked Me To Share A Message To The Team Prior To Tonight’s Game. Browns Nation Is With You Guys U Matter 🏈 Go Browns pic.twitter.com/ujWsz2Tpbp — Bernie Kosar (@BernieKosarQB) January 10, 2021

One of Kosar’s favorite targets, wide receiver Webster Slaughter, has had his gameday outfit ready since Monday. He closes with the energy we all need,

“LET’S GO!” Webster Slaughter getting us so hype with his message to the team: pic.twitter.com/zgHLV9er6P — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 10, 2021

Big back Kevin Mack also offered his support and enthusiasm,

“You have a lot of people in the city excited” 🧡 Kevin Mack's message to the team: pic.twitter.com/sVuSQDrw8z — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 10, 2021

Longtime kicker Phil Dawson is ready, too,

“Let’s overcome all the adversity and every challenge in your way.” A message from @phil_dawson_4 for our team 🧡 pic.twitter.com/h4sHrxweiC — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 10, 2021

Wideout Andrew “Hawk” Hawkins shows off his lighter side and fires the team up at the same time,

Story continues

“Ask around. My name rings bells.” 😂@Hawk's message to our team: pic.twitter.com/QMkPKSHEVQ — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 10, 2021

Finally, Joe Thomas offers his energy and positivity. Thomas never got to taste the postseason in his decade with the Browns, but it clearly means a lot to him to see some former teammates get that chance,