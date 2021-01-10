Watch: Browns legends deliver inspiration to the team for the 1st playoff game since 2002

Jeff Risdon
·2 min read

It’s been a long time since the Cleveland Browns played in a postseason game. Too long. That ends tonight when the Browns visit Pittsburgh to face the Steelers.

The 18-year drought between playoff berths created a lot of pent-up energy and excitement amongst Browns fans. Several former Browns players feel it too, and they let the team know how important it is to them in a series of video messages for the players and the fans.

First up is Bernie Kosar, one of the most popular Browns of all-time. The quarterback in Cleveland during several playoff thrill-rides in the 1980s, Kosar is ready to roll,

One of Kosar’s favorite targets, wide receiver Webster Slaughter, has had his gameday outfit ready since Monday. He closes with the energy we all need,

Big back Kevin Mack also offered his support and enthusiasm,

Longtime kicker Phil Dawson is ready, too,

Wideout Andrew “Hawk” Hawkins shows off his lighter side and fires the team up at the same time,

Finally, Joe Thomas offers his energy and positivity. Thomas never got to taste the postseason in his decade with the Browns, but it clearly means a lot to him to see some former teammates get that chance,

