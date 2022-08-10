How to watch the Browns-Jaguars game Friday night

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson talks with head coach Kevin Stefansky after minicamp on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 in Canton, Ohio, at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Will Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson be suspended for six games?

Will Watson be suspended for the entire season?

Will he be forced to pay a hefty fine and keep the suspension at six games?

Will it be something else altogether?

For a few hours on Friday night, Browns fans can turn their attention away from the off-the-field issues surrounding their star quarterback and just enjoy the first NFL preseason football game involving their favorite team.

It's not likely that other Browns stars, such as Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper, Jadeveon Clowney, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Joel Bitonio will play more than a few snaps. Injured cornerback Denzel Ward won't play at all.

How much will Watson play, if at all? How much will Jacoby Brissett, the backup and presumed starter in the case of Watson's absence to start the season, play?

Eyes on the prize:More bite, less bark: Browns defense sharpens attack skills with Alpha Dawgs competition

How much will rookies Martin Emerson, Cade York, Perrion Winfrey, David Bell and others play?

Here is how you can find out the answers to at least some of these questions:

A ringer:'I'm real hard on myself': Cleveland Browns rookie receiver David Bell looking for perfection

How can I watch, stream Cleveland Browns vs. Jacksonville Jaguars?

The game will be televised by Fox, beginning at 7 p.m. Friday.

Fans can watch the game on several streaming services, many of which offer a free trial, including DirecTV Stream, FUBOTV, NFL + and Amazon Prime.

Training camp photos:PHOTOS; Cleveland Browns training camp 8/5

Jacoby Brissett on his role:WATCH: 'Nothing that I'm unfamiliar with,' says Browns QB Jacoby Brissett of starting

Myles Garrett a vocal leader:'He has his own voice': Browns' Myles Garrett aims at leading along with Defensive Player of the Year

Cleveland Browns schedule and Network TV

Preseason

Aug. 12: at Jacksonville, 7 p.m. Fox

Aug. 21: Philadelphia, 1 p.m. NFLN

Aug. 27: Chicago, 7 p.m., TBD

Regular Season

Sept. 11: at Carolina, 1 p.m., CBS

Sept. 18: New York Jets, 1 p.m., CBS

Sept. 22: Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m., TBD

Oct. 2: at Atlanta, 1 p.m., CBS

Oct. 9: Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m., CBS

Oct. 16: New England, 1 p.m., CBS

Oct. 23: at Baltimore, 1 p.m., CBS

Oct. 31: Cincinnati, 8:15 p.m. ESPN

Nov. 6: Bye

Nov. 13: at Miami, 1 p.m. CBS

Nov. 20: at Buffalo, 1 p.m., CBS

Nov. 27: Tampa Bay, 1 p.m., Fox

Dec. 4: at Houston, 1 p.m., CBS

Dec. 11: at Cincinnati, 1 p.m., CBS

Dec. 18: Baltimore, TBD

Dec. 24: New Orleans, 1 p.m., CBS

Jan. 1: at Washington, 1 p.m., Fox

Jan. 8: at Pittsburgh, TBD

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: How to watch Browns vs. Jacksonville Jaguars preseason game