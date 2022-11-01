WATCH: Browns A.J. Green picks off Joe Burrow with Myles Garrett lead blocking

The Cleveland Browns come away with a massive first drive takeaway as cornerback A.J. Green picks off Joe Burrow. The Browns now take over possession in their own territory as they look to strike first in this Monday Night Football showdown.

Myles Garrett got in on the action as well, getting his hand on the football to tip the ball in the air to Green. Starting over Greedy Williams in nickel sets, Green is making the most of his opportunity early on after seeing sparing reps thus far in 2022.

Can the Browns capitalize offensively? We will keep you updated as the game goes on.

Myles Garrett tip, AJ Green pick! All tricks, no treats so far for this Browns defense 😈 pic.twitter.com/xH0sdg47Ol — PFF CLE Browns (@PFF_Browns) November 1, 2022

