WATCH: Browns hint at debuting white helmets in 2023

The Cleveland Browns may be wearing something other than their standard and iconic orange helmet in 2023. Dropping a video on Twitter today, the Browns seem to be hinting that they will debut white helmets this season.

The Browns initially wore white helmets when the franchise first began from 1946-1951. Since then, however, they have always worn the orange helmet that has become a symbol for the franchise. Perhaps the Browns are going to add a throwback uniform to their inception into the league this season as well.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The official announcement is set for tomorrow. Stay tuned.

More Latest Browns News!

NFL coaches, execs, and scouts are still high on Deshaun Watson

Pro Football Hall of Fame officially opens Joe Thomas exhibit in Canton

Nick Chubb has commanded the respect of scouts, coaches, and executives

Former Browns defensive tackle Malik Jackson announces his retirement

6 with Browns ties named Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024 semifinalists

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire