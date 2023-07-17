WATCH: Browns hint at debuting white helmets in 2023
The Cleveland Browns may be wearing something other than their standard and iconic orange helmet in 2023. Dropping a video on Twitter today, the Browns seem to be hinting that they will debut white helmets this season.
The Browns initially wore white helmets when the franchise first began from 1946-1951. Since then, however, they have always worn the orange helmet that has become a symbol for the franchise. Perhaps the Browns are going to add a throwback uniform to their inception into the league this season as well.
The official announcement is set for tomorrow. Stay tuned.
Dude, be careful with those! 😳@DUDEwipes | #DawgPound pic.twitter.com/H8YOkzVNvk
— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) July 17, 2023